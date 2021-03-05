Home

Athletics

Fiji Pearls youngster wins gold for Saint Joseph

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2021 12:50 pm
Avelina Navue

St Joseph Secondary School long jump champion Avelina Navue has continued her dominance in Suva Zone Two.

Navue who is part of the Fiji Pearls training squad has been winning the long jump event since the Junior grade.

The Nadroga lass won gold in the Senior Girls long jump with a distance of 5.23 meters.

Article continues after advertisement

The 18-year-old says while she is happy to win the gold, she feels she needs to do more before the Coca Cola Games next month.

She dedicates the gold medal win to the school, her teachers, trainers and friends.

Navue says the support of her parents have been the pillar of her success since she started competing in the event from her primary school years.

