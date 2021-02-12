Fiji Finals to follow COVID Protocols

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is not leaving any stones unturned after receiving the green light to host the 2021 Fiji Finals.

The Ministry of Education has outlined certain protocols that the Association must follow while holding competitions.

FSSAA President Vuli Waqa says participants and fans will expect something different.

“As part of our protocol is that even our equipment will have to be sanitized so they’ll have to be cleaned every time one uses it that is not done in any other sport but for us that’s one of the protocols we’ll do”

Vuli Waqa says all protocols will be followed to ensure registrations are done in a timely manner.

“The difference about contact tracing is that when the athletes do come in for the coke games they will all have registered in their own schools because there are far too many people”

The Coca-Cola Games is scheduled to be held from the 22nd to the 24th of April.