Fiji Finals ticket holders can refund or replace: Waqa

Cokes ticket 2021. [File Photo]

Holders of the 2021 Coca Cola Games tickets can have them refunded or replaced when the Fiji Finals commences in August.

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa says following the cancellation of the Games last year, people had the option to refund their tickets.

Waqa says they’ve refunded close to $100,000 worth of Coke Games tickets but there are some outstanding.

“The bigger ones like Queen Victoria School, Adi Cakobau and the rest of the schools bought so many thousands, we have already refunded close to $100,000 so the rest that is left over we’ll ask them when the Cokes begin, you can bring your tickets again and decide whether to get a new ticket or to have them refunded.”

The Fiji Sports Council has also confirmed that it has refunded tickets brought from its office.

Tickets date sales for this year will be announced soon.