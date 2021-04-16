Fiji Finals in doubt

The commencement of the 2021 Coca Cola Games is now in doubt.

This as new COVID-19 developments have been revealed this morning, with a 53-year-old women testing positive for the virus.

The greater Nadi and Lautoka area is now on lockdown with no indication on when it will be lifted.

This means Western schools that are to participate in the Fiji Finals may not be able to attend the Games if it goes ahead.

The organizers of the Games are expected to meet today and discuss the next course of action.

The three-day tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.