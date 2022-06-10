Fiji Finals in August

[File Photo]

The 2022 Coca Cola Games will now be held from August 18-20 in Suva with students told to choose what sport they want to take part in.

Initially the Fiji Finals was set for July 7th to the 9th but could not go ahead due to the unavailability of the venue.

The Education Ministry has since held further discussions with the organisers and some heads of schools to come up with new dates that will not affect internal and external school examinations.

The ministry says everyone must understand that the school year 2022 is another disrupted year where teachers are trying to recover learning loss.

A statement from the ministry says while several other games will be held during the month of August, students will be able to select the games that they wish to participate in.

The Ministry further reiterates that while it encourages students to participate in games because it helps with their balanced growth and development, it cannot allow the events to impede academic activities.

It says the dates may not be ideal but given the issues with other dates, the new schedule has been broadly agreed with.