Fifth place for Tabakaucoro

Pacific Sprint King Ratu Banuve Tabakaucoro finished fifth in heat one of the 100m race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tabakaucoro finished with a time of 10.64 seconds.

He has missed out on the top two spots that has been taken by Nigeria and England to the next round.

Nigeria’s Favour Ashe finished first with a time of 10.12 while Mitchell Blake of England came in second clocking a time of 10.14s.