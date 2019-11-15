Everyone’s safety is paramount says FSSAA President

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is thankful and supports the Ministry of Education’s decision to cancel the 2020 Coca-Cola Games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the instructions given by the government to cancel gatherings of 20 or more people, the Ministry of Education has given directives to cancel the annual secondary school event.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics President Marika Uluinaceva says student’s safety is paramount.

“Because there’s no cure for the virus and we support that because it’s better to be safe than sorry, it’s better to prevent than to cure and the students can play the games another day.”

The Coca Cola Games will now be held in 2021.