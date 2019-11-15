Home

Athletics

Eugene Volmer misses out on Olympics universality spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 3:50 pm

Triple-jumper Eugene Vollmer has missed out on the run for the lone universality spot allocated for athletics towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This is after the Pacific Games gold medalist sustained an injury leaving the spot to Mustafa Fall and Banuve Tabakaucoro.

Athletics Fiji Chief Development Officer Antonio Rabualiku says the federation will nominate the athlete based on either merit or ranking basis.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any athlete that qualifies on merit will go to the Olympics now if that doesn’t take place because we all know the qualifying standard is very high. The athlete that will go is the athlete that has the highest ranking in the world standings and also depending on their points system.”

Fall and Banuve’s points earned during each Permit Meet from last year to the 2020 season will also be a determining factor for selection.

The points earned determines their overall standings.

