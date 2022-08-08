England wins relay gold

[Source: The Guardian]

Defending men’s champion England swept to 4x100m relay gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The hosts clocked a time of 38.35 seconds while Trinidad and Tobago was second and Nigeria third.

In the women’s event, Nigeria took home the gold, England settled for silver and Jamaica the bronze.

Australia still leads the medal tally with 63 gold, 52 silver and 52 bronze medals.

Hosts England is second with 54 gold,58 silver and 51 bronze while Canada is third as they have 23 gold, 31 silver and 33 bronze.