England 4x400m relay team disqualified

[Photo: BBC Sports]

Hosts England’s joy of winning the women’s 4×400 meters relay gold at the Commonwealth Games was short lived this morning.

This is after the team was disqualified for a lane infringement.

The news was announced after the relay quartet had completed their victory lap.

England’s disqualification meant that Canada takes home gold, Jamaica settled for silver and Scotland won bronze.

In the men’s 4×400 final, Trinidad and Tobago won gold, Botswana finished second and third was Kenya.