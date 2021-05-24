End of the road for Matea

Fiji’s Inosi Matea’s Paralympic journey has come to an end after finishing 10th in the Javelin F64 final at the Tokyo Games last night.

Though it was his time competing at that level, Matea says, it was a good experience and he is enjoying the journey so far.

He adds the Paralympics has been a good learning ground that will help him for future events.

Meanwhile, Iosefo Rakesa was disqualified in the Shot Put F41 yesterday due to a technical timeout.

Rakesa will compete again on Saturday in the F41 Javelin final.