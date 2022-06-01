Eleven Fijian athletes to compete in Australia

[Source: Facebook/ Athletics Fiji]

Athletics Fiji is sending eleven athletes to the Oceania Area Athletics Championships in Queensland, Australia that will be held next week.

Nine of these athletes are local based while two are based in Australia.

Banuve Tabakaucoro, Yeshnil Karan, Ratu Meli Romuakalou, Kameli Sauduadua, Waisele Inoke, Nikola Raiqeu, Braelynn Yee, Torika Radovu, and Vilimaina Naitukuaare from Fiji, while Nicholaus Pareti and Ezekeil Singh are the the Australian based players.

The Fiji Athletics Team will leave on Friday where they will compete in a warm up meet on the Saturday prior to the Championships proper.

At the completion of these Championships; Tabakaucoro, Karan, and Yee will then travel on to Saipan for the Pacific Mini Games.