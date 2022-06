Leona Douglas of International Secondary School.

Leona Douglas secured a gold medal for International Secondary School in the intermediate girls high jump event.

Douglas jumped a height of 1.33 meters at the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 1 meet.

In second place is Esita of Ballantine Memorial School who jumped a height of 1.32 meters.

Berenadeta of Nakasi High School scooped third place with a height of 1.31 meters.