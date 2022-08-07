DNF for Karan in 5000m

[Yeshnil Karan warming up before the 5000m.[Pic:FASANOC/Facebook]

Team Fiji’s long-distance runner Yeshnil Karan did not finish [DNF] his first 5000 meters race at the Commonwealth Games this morning.

He started the race well and kept up with the pace in the first lap but was out of the race afterward.

Karan and India’s Avinash Mukund Sable both had DNF beside their names.

Solomon Island’s Rosefelo Siosi finished the race with a season’s best time.

Meanwhile, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won gold in the event beating Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Jacob Krop of Kenya.