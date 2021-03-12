Home

Defending Suva Zone 1 champs creeps up the ladder

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 17, 2021 3:27 pm

Defending boys champion Ratu Sukuna Memorial School has taken the lead in the Suva Zone 1 Boys division.

The Nabua based school leads with 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Namosi Secondary School is in second place with 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Basden College is in third with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

In the girl division, Namosi Secondary School maintains the lead with 7 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals.

In second place is Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Ballentine Memorial School is currently third with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

 

