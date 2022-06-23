Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist retain titles

[Source: Supplied]

Cuvu College and Sigatoka Methodist dominated the Coca Cola Nadroga Navosa Zone that ended today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Cuvu bagged a total of 36 medals in the boy’s division, winning 14 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze.

Sigatoka Methodist finished closely in second place with 11 gold, five silver and 14 bronze.

Nasikawa Vision College settled for third place with eight gold, 12 silver and eight bronze.

With a total of 40 medals, Sigatoka Methodist reigned in the girl’s division with 15 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze.

Bagging 10 gold, five silver and 10 bronze was Sigatoka Valley High School which came in second.

In third place was Nasikawa Vision College with six gold, 10 silver and seven bronze.