Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist leads Sigatoka Zone

Defending Nadroga Navosa Zone champions Cuvu College and Sigatoka Methodist College are now at the top of the medal tally.

Cuvu College now has 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze to lead the boys division.

Thomas Baker Secondary School is second with 2 gold and 1 silver while Sigatoka Methodist College sits in third place with 2 gold medals.

Sigatoka Methodist is now first in the girls category with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze followed by Thomas Baker Secondary School with 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze with Navosa Central College third after bagging 1 gold and 1 silver so far.

13 schools are part of the zone meet at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The competition will end tomorrow.