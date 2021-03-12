Athletics
Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist leads Sigatoka Zone
March 18, 2021 2:48 pm
Defending Nadroga Navosa Zone champions Cuvu College and Sigatoka Methodist College are now at the top of the medal tally.
Cuvu College now has 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze to lead the boys division.
Thomas Baker Secondary School is second with 2 gold and 1 silver while Sigatoka Methodist College sits in third place with 2 gold medals.
Sigatoka Methodist is now first in the girls category with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze followed by Thomas Baker Secondary School with 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze with Navosa Central College third after bagging 1 gold and 1 silver so far.
13 schools are part of the zone meet at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The competition will end tomorrow.
