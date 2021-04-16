Home

Athletics

Cokes organizers to discuss future of Games

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 18, 2021 12:38 pm

The Coca Cola Games organizers will meet tomorrow to discuss the next course of action after the latest COVID-19 developments announced by the Prime Minister today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning announced on his social media page, that a security personnel in a border quarantine facility has been detected to have the contracted the virus.

The PM has also stressed that the public should for the time being continue to observe the COVID-19 measures still in place.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes the restrictions placed on mass gatherings.

Athletics Fiji President Filimoni Vuli Waqa says they will be able to release more information following their meeting tomorrow.

The 2021 Coca Cola Games is scheduled to start on Thursday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Thousands of athletes, fans, old scholars and students are expected to be part of the three-day event.

