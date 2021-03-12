Coke Games record holder vows to do it for late dad

Imagine being a 16-year-old and losing your dad and step-dad in less than nine years.

That was what happened to Coca-Cola Games Sub Junior girl’s long jump record holder Joana Vakasobuduru.

The year 12 student of Sigatoka Methodist College will be featuring as a first year intermediate athlete in the upcoming Fiji Finals.

Losing not one but two special people in a short period of time is quite unbearable and it gives Vakasobuduru reasons to try and reign supreme at Fiji’s biggest sporting stage and she says she’ll try her best.

“I want to dedicate this win to my father who passed away last year and that’s my goal.”

Vakasobuduru who hails from Kumi village, Verata in Tailevu says she is determined to do something special not only for her school but for loved ones as well.

“He was my coach. During my long jump events, he was always there and now he’s not going to be there so this year I’m going to try hard to win another gold medal and dedicate it to my father.”

Yesterday the Coca Cola Games gold medalist featured at the Nadroga Navosa Zone at Lawaqa Park.

The Nadroga Navosa Zone continues today.