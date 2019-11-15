Home

Athletics

Coke Games canceled because it can't be held in second term

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 21, 2020 4:36 pm

The Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association cannot postpone the Coca-Cola Games to the next term due to the busy school sporting calendar.

FSSAA president Marika Uluinaceva says they have no choice as the second term is taken up by the Schools Rugby Super Deans competition.

‘We have proposed for a postponement for term 2, they told us you have deans in term two so it’s going to jam up the school program and we also agree with them and either we have it this term if we don’t have it then we will cancel it and have it just because of the timing’.

The Ministry of Education canceled the 2020 Coca-Cola Games after Fiji confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Thursday.

