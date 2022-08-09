Coca-Cola Games tickets available from tomorrow

[File Photo]

People can start purchasing grandstand tickets for the Coca-Cola Games from tomorrow.

The tickets can be bought from the Games headquarters along McGregor Road for $45.

The $45 ticket will be for the three days from the 18th to 20th of this month.

Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will sold on the day of the Games.

The Coke Games starts next Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It returns after a lapse of two years with Ratu Kadavulevu School and Adi Cakobau School as defending champions.