Coca-Cola Games tickets available from tomorrow

People can start purchasing grandstand tickets for the Coca-Cola Games from tomorrow.
The tickets can be bought from the Games headquarters along McGregor Road for $45.
The $45 ticket will be for the three days from the 18th to 20th of this month.
Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.
Embankment and ground tickets will sold on the day of the Games.
The Coke Games starts next Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
It returns after a lapse of two years with Ratu Kadavulevu School and Adi Cakobau School as defending champions.
