The annual Coca Cola Games have been moved to August.

It will be staged from the 4th, 5th, and 6th of August.

This means it will run on the third week of the second school term.

The biggest national school athletics competition was originally scheduled for July 9th.

It had to be shifted to August as the ANZ Stadium in Suva has been booked by Fiji Football Association for the OFC Nations Women’s Cup.

More details soon.