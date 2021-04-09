Coca Cola Games grandstand tickets sold out

Fans will now have to purchase embankment tickets to the Coca Cola Games as grandstand tickets have been sold out.

3000 concrete and 4000 grass embankment tickets are now on sale at the Fiji Sports Council Headquarters in Suva.

Grandstand tickets were sold prior by the organizers and FSC Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka urges all interested parties to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

At the moment only 10,000 fans will be allowed to enter the ANZ Stadium next week.

However, the Fiji Sports Commission is seeking approval from the COVID-19 Taskforce to increase the social gathering capacity from 50 to 80 percent.

A proposal has been submitted to the Taskforce in relation to all outdoor sporting tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Coca Cola Games will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.