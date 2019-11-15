Home

Athletics

Coca Cola Games cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 19, 2020 5:25 pm
The 2020 Coca Cola Games have been cancelled.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Education after Fiji confirmed its first case of COVID-19 today.

In a statement, the Ministry says in view of the current situation they are advising the general public that the 2020 Coke Games has been cancelled.

The Coca Cola Games was scheduled to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 16th to the 18th of next month.

This means the Tailevu and Triple N zones scheduled for next week will now be cancelled as well.

