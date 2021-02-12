Clean sweep victory for ACS and LMS in Triple ‘N’ Zone

Adi Cakobau School and Lelelan Memorial School have retained their Triple ‘N’ Zone titles respectively.

The defending champions won all grades in the overall medal tally.

Defending girl’s champion ACS, showed their dominance in all grades bagging an overall 37 gold, 29 silver and 18 bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In second place is Wainimala Secondary School with five gold, six silver and six bronze.

Naitasiri Secondary School settled for third with three gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

In the boy’s division, Lelean Memorial School had to fight hard for the top honour with other schools giving them a good run for their money.

The Dauilevu based school secured 20 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze.

Nakasi High School finished in second place with eight gold, four silver and three bronze.

In third place is Lomaivuna Secondary School with four gold, six silver and four bronze

Naomi Navuga of ACS won the best female athlete award while Anare Sailo scooped the best male athlete award.