Claudius House currently leads the medal tally at the Marist Brothers Interhouse competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The house leads with 2Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Augustine is in second place with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Defending champion Alphonsus is in third place with 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals

Lambert currently does not have a medal.