Chopra scripts history for India at Tokyo Olympics

India has broken out into celebrations after Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a historic Olympic gold medal in athletics (javelin throw) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, 23, registered a best throw of 87.58m.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67m, while compatriot Vitezslav Vesely took bronze (85.44m).

“It feels unbelievable,” said Chopra. “It’s a proud moment for me and my country.”

He is only the second Indian to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra in the 10m air rifle event at Beijing 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chopra on Twitter, saying that history had been created.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021