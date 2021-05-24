Home

Athletics

Chopra scripts history for India at Tokyo Olympics

| @BBCWorld
August 8, 2021 12:30 pm
Neeraj Chopra [Source: Olympics/Twitter]

India has broken out into celebrations after Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a historic Olympic gold medal in athletics (javelin throw) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, 23, registered a best throw of 87.58m.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67m, while compatriot Vitezslav Vesely took bronze (85.44m).

Article continues after advertisement

“It feels unbelievable,” said Chopra. “It’s a proud moment for me and my country.”

He is only the second Indian to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra in the 10m air rifle event at Beijing 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chopra on Twitter, saying that history had been created.

