Athletics

Bulewa creates upset in 200m final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 19, 2021 1:29 pm

Jone Bulewa of Ratu Kadavulevu School caused an upset in the senior boys 200m final at the Tailevu Zone currently underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Bulewa edged Blue Ribbon winner and fellow RKS sprinter Nacanieli Nasoqosoqo forcing him to settle for second place.

It was a clean sweep win for RKS with athlete Viliame Rawairua settling for third.

In the girl’s division, Makelesi Raiyawa of St Vincent bagged her second gold powering through for first place.

She also won the 100m senior girls.

