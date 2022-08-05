Bula Outsourcing backs Marist

Bula Outsourcing is supporting the school’s athletics programs.

Marist Brothers High School’s Coca Cola Games campaign has been boosted with Bula Outsourcing backing one of the most successful school in the history of the competition.

This partnership also stretches into the classroom with its top two students earning internship roles at the organization.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Josie Prasad says this will be a lifelong partnership.

The school’s athletics captain Anthony Ah Sing says the support has given the athletics an extra kick.

“This donation and contribution actually motivates us because in the last few months we didn’t have much so we’ll use this as a motivation during the Coca Cola Games.”

MBHS principal Asish Dayal also thanked the old scholars for continuing to give back to the school and ensuring the well-being of the current students.

Marist has been preparing for the Games for the last 16 weeks.