Bucalevu to field 28 for Fiji Finals

Bucalevu Secondary School is fielding its biggest team yet to the 2021 Coke Games in Suva.

Team Manager Litia Baeta says they are sending 28 athletes to the secondary school athletics competition this year.

She says the team has a lot of potential to do well in Viti Levu.

Over the years, Bucalevu has always been fielding a five member team to the biggest athletics competition for secondary schools.

Baeta says after being crowned champions of the Taveuni/Rabi Athletics Zone this year, they are optimistic of a good outing at the Coke Games.

She adds, they also have several star athletes that they are banking on to get them medals.

The 28 member team will take part in eight field and track events.

The team leaves Taveuni for Suva today.

The three-day Coca Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva starting next Thursday.