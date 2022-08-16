Bucalevu all set for Fiji Finals

Like many schools, the absence of the Coca-Cola Games for three years has had an impact on many athletes fitness.

This is one of the challenges faced by Bucalevu Secondary School ahead of this year’s Games.

However, with the backing from relevant stakeholders including old scholars, the Taveuni-based school is still able to send its largest number of athletes to the Games.

Bucalevu team manager Akata Samuri says they’re keeping a low profile.

“The children are just looking forward, we have prepared well, and the children are looking forward to showcasing whatever skills that they have.”

The 51 athletes from Bucalevu will be among the 3000 athletes that will be part of the Games that runs from Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the three days.