BMS banks on sub-junior and junior athletes

Ballantine Memorial School will be banking on their sub-junior and junior athletes to help them win the Suva Zone 1 girls division this year.

Impressed with the performance of these athletes, sports coordinator, Bereta Laqere says they will certainly pose a threat to other schools.

“We are banking on our fielders, on our throwers, we have a few jumpers as well and perhaps some of our sub-juniors and juniors in the tracks.”

BMS could not defend their Suva Zone 1 girl’s title in 2018 losing to Dudley High School.

Laqere adds their ultimate goal is to strip the title away from Dudley and take it back to its home in Delainavesi.

The Suva Zone 1 meet will be held on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.