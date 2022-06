Suva Grammar School’s Elijah Tokikivunuku has won the blue ribbon event at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 2 meet.

Tokikivunuku ran a time of 10.66 seconds in the senior boys 100 meters,however, it was slower than the time he ran in the heats.

Winning silver is Tevita Mocekinasau also of Suva Grammar who ran a time of 11.09 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Marist Brothers High School settled for bronze as Xavier Lee clocked 11.22 seconds.