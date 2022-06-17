Beach training pays off for Vata

Training on the sandy beaches of Yasawa has paid off for Ulamila Vata as she broke the inter-girls 1,500m record during the Coca-Cola Lautoka Zone.

Vata running for Yasawa High School clocked a new time of 5 minutes and 42 seconds beating the old time of 6 minutes and 2 seconds set in 2020.

The Year 11 student says this will also be her chance to take part in the Coke Games later this year as she had qualified in 2019 but due to the pandemic her dreams were shattered.

Ulamila Vata

Vata says it was a special moment for her today, as her hero was with the team.

“I feel happy my dad was here with me, we are running along the beach early in the morning and afternoon.”

The same feeling was shared by Ba Provincial Freebird Institute student Manaini Ralulu who set a new games record of 5 minutes and 58 seconds in the junior girls 1,500m.



Manaini Ralulu

Ralulu smashed the old record of 6 minutes and 3 seconds.

The 14-year-old says she only came to have fun but ended up breaking the record.

“We always go up to the mountain for training. After that we would come back, have our ice bath and go back home.”

Her aim is to get gold during the Coca-Cola Games.

The Lautoka Zone will end tomorrow.