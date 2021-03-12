Beach training in Yasawa pays off for Vata

Three hours of running on the beach in Yasawa paid off today for Ulamila Vata.

The Yasawa High School student impressed the crowd in the Open Girls 3000 metres at the Lautoka Zone in Churchill Park this morning.

Vata ran a time of 12 minutes and 34.79 seconds, her fellow school mate Vesi Ranadi came second with a time of 12 minutes and 57.42 seconds.

Vata who trains three times a day with her Yasawa High School team runs from school to her village in Kese, Naviti in Yasawa which takes her three hours.

The 15-year-old says it wasn’t easy, there was no proper training ground and they trained at the beach but it helped them.

Despite all odds, Vata came out firing, sprinting in the last 200 metres of the race.

Yasawa High School now has three gold medals in the bag.