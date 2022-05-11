Bau wins QVS interhouse

Bau House has won the Queen Victoria School Inter-house at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Bau scooped 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals.

In second place is Verata house with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 15 bronze, followed by Rewa with a total of 13 gold, 12 silver, and 11 Bronze.

Tovata is fourth with nine gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze.

Meanwhile, Semi Radradra’s younger brother Netani Waqavatu won the senior boys 100 meters event today.

The focus for QVS shifts to the Tailevu Zone next month.