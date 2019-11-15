Bau wins QVS inter-house

The Queen Victoria School inter-house has ended at the ANZ Stadium in Suva with Bau house finishing at the top of the medal tally.

Bau won with a total of 19 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Verata was second with 13 gold and 16 silver medals followed by Tovata house in third place after claiming 10 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze.

Rewa house won 9 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals to finish in fourth position.

QVS Head Coach Dan Domoni says they are shifting their focus to the field events this year.

‘Were engaging some specialized coaches in field events, we have tried to come away from the tracks and we have learnt from these big schools on how they have met and strategize on how to come for the coca cola’.

QVS finished behind RKS in the Tailevu zone last year and they managed to win one gold medal at the Coca Cola Games.