Back to business for Vollmer and Tabakaucoro

Being able to train again in gyms after being confined at home for the last two months is a blessing for Olympic hopefuls Banuve Tabakaucoro and Eugene Vollmer.

The two are also relieved to train without masks as they hit the ground running in Australia preparing for their respective competitions in their quests for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pacific Games gold medalist, Vollmer says they had their first training session on Monday with fitness being an issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the first run showed areas they need to improve on and for him, it felt like he started his off-season training all over again.

With this, Vollmer suggests in similar instances in the future, FASANOC should consider creating a training bubble for all Team Fiji athletes and a designated quarantine bubble in the respective countries they will be traveling to.

He says this will allow the athletes to go out and train within the bubble, keeping track of their fitness.

Vollmer also highlighted the difference between quarantine workouts and workouts or fitness required for various sports.

The national triple jump record holder will have his last chance to meet the qualifying jump when he competes tomorrow at Runaway Bay.