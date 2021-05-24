Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|Individual seeking repatriation tests positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|Targeted containment program for Qauia|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|166 average COVID cases per day|Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|No time for complacency says UN Resident Coordinator|Nadi resorts focus on providing employment|Agriculture Ministry partners with India|Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Hundreds turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|
Full Coverage

Athletics

Back to business for Vollmer and Tabakaucoro

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:23 pm
Helena Young [Left], Banuve Tabakauvoro [Middle] and Eugene Vollmer [Right]

Being able to train again in gyms after being confined at home for the last two months is a blessing for Olympic hopefuls Banuve Tabakaucoro and Eugene Vollmer.

The two are also relieved to train without masks as they hit the ground running in Australia preparing for their respective competitions in their quests for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pacific Games gold medalist, Vollmer says they had their first training session on Monday with fitness being an issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the first run showed areas they need to improve on and for him, it felt like he started his off-season training all over again.

With this, Vollmer suggests in similar instances in the future, FASANOC should consider creating a training bubble for all Team Fiji athletes and a designated quarantine bubble in the respective countries they will be traveling to.

He says this will allow the athletes to go out and train within the bubble, keeping track of their fitness.

Vollmer also highlighted the difference between quarantine workouts and workouts or fitness required for various sports.

The national triple jump record holder will have his last chance to meet the qualifying jump when he competes tomorrow at Runaway Bay.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.