Athletics to be encouraged in all schools: Navula

Athletics to be encourage in all Schools.

Former athlete and current Nadi Athletics Association President Ilisapeci Navula believes athletics should be encouraged in schools around the country.

The coach of Nadi Jets club and mother of Adi Cakobau School sprinters Filomena and Kinisalote Navula says athletics is the core of all forms of sports.

She says athletics is not only competitive but it is also a safe sport for children of all ages to take part in.

“Athletics should be encouraged in schools because it is the mother of all sports so whether you play rugby, soccer or netball, you are either throwing, jumping or running. So, we have to encourage athletics in all schools because I think it’s a safe sport for all children.”



Nadi Athletics Association President Ilisapeci Navula.

Navula has been busy with her club for pre-season with a number of her athletes including her daughter Filomena and Natabua High School sub-junior girls Coca-Cola Games 400m gold-medalist, Adi Ceva Lutumailagi, already preparing for the national finals next year.