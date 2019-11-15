Athletics Fiji works toward strategic plans

Expanding its club base is one of the key aims of Athletics Fiji.

This is one major part of their strategic plan as they seek to keep the sport of athletics alive in the country.

President Filimoni Vuli Waqa says it’s about time each district runs their competitions with their various clubs.

He says this will help revive and build interests from current and potential athletes.

“We believe unless we have more clubs then we can have things more serious. Lautoka will be able to have their competitions based on the number of clubs that they have. The same with Ba, Nadi, and Suva is doing more or less everything that’s why we have clubs coming in from Nadi. The time should come where Nadi should run their clubs.”

The Suva weekly meet has seen clubs from Nadi, Namosi, and Nausori travel to the ANZ Stadium on Saturday’s to compete in the weekly meet.

The next weekly meet will be held on December 5th.