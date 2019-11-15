Athletics Fiji urges athletes to adhere to advisories

Athletics Fiji is strictly advising its athletes vying for qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to adhere to the advisories given by the Government.

Chief Development Officer Antonio Raboiliku says they are not discouraging the athletes from training as they wish to continue the momentum they built from last year into the 2020 season even though the Olympics have been postponed till next year.

However, the athletes have also been advised to adhere to all government restrictions and practice all necessary precautions including good personal hygiene and social distancing when engaged in training.

Raboiliku says the athletes are told to train from home as all gyms and other training facilities have been closed.

Other sporting federations whose athletes are yet to qualify for the Olympic Games are archery, karate, judo and swimming.

