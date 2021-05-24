Athletics Fiji wary of losing athletes to other sports

Losing athletes to other sports continue to be a growing concern for Athletics Fiji.

Recently the Association has noted a few of its athletes switching to rugby.

Athletics Fiji Coach Albert Miller says while they work on getting their competitions underway, they’re still finding it difficult to keep their athletes

Article continues after advertisement

Miller adds if this continues, the sport could be in trouble.

“Unfortunately that is something we had to deal with. It is interesting that FRU is complaining about poaching other countries from China or clubs poaching their athletes. Now they know how we feel and I am hoping that it doesn’t become a national problem and something we have to sit down and map out how we are going to deal with it.”

So far five athletes have been confirmed for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, the Northern Mariana Islands.

Miller says they are hoping to rope in more athletes to take to Saipan.