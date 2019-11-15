Athletes to continue individual training

Team Fiji athletes have been urged to continue with their individual training despite the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says coaches need to set up certain programs for the athletes to follow during this restriction period until the government gives the all-clear.

Mar says it’s important for athletes to stay on track with their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will now consult with the national federations involved so rugby has qualified so we will liaise with them on anything they need assistance with in terms of keeping the players in training.”

Mar adds while the athletes continue with their individual training, they will await the confirmed date of the Games next year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19