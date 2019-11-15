Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Athletics

Athletes to continue individual training

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 12:47 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar

Team Fiji athletes have been urged to continue with their individual training despite the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says coaches need to set up certain programs for the athletes to follow during this restriction period until the government gives the all-clear.

Mar says it’s important for athletes to stay on track with their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will now consult with the national federations involved so rugby has qualified so we will liaise with them on anything they need assistance with in terms of keeping the players in training.”

Mar adds while the athletes continue with their individual training, they will await the confirmed date of the Games next year.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.