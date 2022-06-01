Athletes jet off

Yeshnil Karan [left] and Banuve Tabakaucoro [Source: Oceania Athletics]

Athletics Fiji is sending 11 athletes to the Oceania Area Athletics Championships in Queensland, Australia that will be held next week.

Nine of these athletes are local-based while two are based in Australia.

Banuve Tabakaucoro, Yeshnil Karan, Ratu Meli Romuakalou, Kameli Sauduadua, Waisele Inoke, Nikola Raiqeu, Braelynn Yee, Torika Radovu, and Vilimaina Naitukuaare from Fiji, while Nicholaus Pareti and Ezekeil Singh are the Australian based athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian athletes leave Fiji on Friday and will compete in a warm-up meet on the Saturday prior to the championship proper.

At the completion of these championships, Tabakaucoro, Karan and Yee and Braelynn will then travel on to Saipan for the Pacific Mini Games.