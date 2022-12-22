Athletes gain confidence in weekly meets

Adi Cakobau School student Filomena Navula [left]

Athletics Fiji’s weekly meet has helped boost the confidence of athletes from various clubs around the country.

Many athletes who have competed in the Coca Cola Games have shared that a common challenge is adapting to the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Athletes from Nadi say through the weekly meets, they are able to get used to and test themselves on the tracks.

Adi Cakobau School student Filomena Navula who competed for the first time in this year’s Coke Games says it has also helped her gain confidence.

“I see that running on the tracks with a huge crowd has become my comfort zone, I have got used to it. I’m not scared anymore of running in front of a huge crowd and it has also improved my fitness level so we start from the bottom.”

Vula says the weekly meets is also a good platform for her to prepare for next year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The former Nadi Aiport School student is one of the pioneers of the Nadi Jets athletics club, founded by head coach Ilisapeci Navula.