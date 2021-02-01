Anticipation on new records set at Coke Games

Athletics Fiji President Vuli Waqa believes new records will be set in the upcoming Coca Cola Games.

Waqa says the number of records broken in the various zones this year speaks volumes of what to expect in the Fiji Finals

He says the postponement of the biggest national athletics meet last year is seen as a driving factor that may push athletes to create their own history.

“People always try their best to make sure that they achieve the best results ever and I’m pretty sure that there will be records broken during the 2021 Coke Games.”

Waqa says the new records that have been set so far this year is a testament on how athletics continue to grow in the country.

He says platforms like the Coca Cola Games and events building up to it have and will continue uncover more talents.

The Fiji Finals will be held on the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.