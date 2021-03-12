Home

Athletics

Another record set in Lautoka Zone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 12:28 pm
Natabua High Schools Suliasi Rika jumped a height of 1.97 metres in the Senior Boys high jump event at the Lautoka Zone in Churchill Park.

Another record has been broken in the Senior Boys high jump event at the Lautoka Zone in Churchill Park.

Suliasi Rika of the Natabua High School jumped a height of 1.97 metres breaking the old record set by former Natabua star George Vokiti.

Vokiti jumped a height of 1.95 metres.

The Matuku, Lau villager says he is proud of his performance.

Rika says he came to the zone focusing solely on his high jump event and is happy to have completed it.

