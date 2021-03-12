Another gold in the bag for Dawasamu Secondary

Salote Finau of Dawasamu Secondary won the school’s second gold in the Tailevu Zone meet underway at the ANZ Stadium.

The 17-year-old finished first in the intermediate girls 800m.

Finau is no stranger to the national athletics sphere competing in the Zone and Fiji Finals since her sub-junior year.

However, she has never won gold in her years of competing in the Coca Cola games

Finau says this year she is confident of causing upsets in Fiji’s biggest athletics meet.