Ankle twist fail to deter high jumper

High jump gold medalist Waisea Murimurivalu [right] with his fellow athletes.

Suffering an ankle sprain two weeks before the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 2 did not deter 18-year-old Waisea Murimurivalu from chasing gold.

The Suva Grammar School student with a bandaged ankle jumped a height of 1.80metres to win gold yesterday.

He says he felt discouraged when he twisted his ankle during training.

“I was very discouraged but I didn’t let it get me down. With some bible verses and my mum’s words of encouragement, it didn’t drag me down.”

Murimurivalu will be making his second Coca-Cola Games appearance in August.

He says now it’s a matter of staying fit and pushing himself to reach his goal.