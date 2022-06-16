Ankle twist fail to deter high jumper

High jump gold medalist Waisea Murimurivalu [right] with his fellow athletes.
Suffering an ankle sprain two weeks before the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 2 did not deter 18-year-old Waisea Murimurivalu from chasing gold.
The Suva Grammar School student with a bandaged ankle jumped a height of 1.80metres to win gold yesterday.
He says he felt discouraged when he twisted his ankle during training.
“I was very discouraged but I didn’t let it get me down. With some bible verses and my mum’s words of encouragement, it didn’t drag me down.”
Murimurivalu will be making his second Coca-Cola Games appearance in August.
He says now it’s a matter of staying fit and pushing himself to reach his goal.
