Ah Sing sets new Junior boys 100m record

A new record has been set in the Suva Zone two Junior boys grade 100 meters final.

Marist Brothers High School’s Julius Ah Sing set a new record of 11.82 seconds in the final at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The previous record of 12.05 seconds was set by Kaliveti Draiva of Suva Grammar School.

Article continues after advertisement

Draiva set the record zone record last year.